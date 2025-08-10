Absci (ABSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,232.13% and a negative return on equity of 53.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. On average, analysts expect Absci to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Absci stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Absci has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

ABSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Absci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Absci from $7.00 to $6.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.

In other news, insider Andreas Busch bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 327,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,882.56. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 22.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 448,984 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Absci by 32.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,391,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 344,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Absci by 17.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Absci by 279.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Absci by 145.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

