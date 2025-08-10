AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,049,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,010,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,044,000 after purchasing an additional 835,585 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,521,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,104,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,563,000 after purchasing an additional 410,077 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,816,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,745,000 after purchasing an additional 378,500 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.