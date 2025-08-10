AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $259.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.65 and a one year high of $259.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.09.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

