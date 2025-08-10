AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 19,549 Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $221,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.31 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

