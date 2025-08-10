AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $316,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $35.47.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.