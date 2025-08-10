AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $323,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,924,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $385.22 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $387.43. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.95.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

