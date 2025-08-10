AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $353,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 989,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 374.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after acquiring an additional 26,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8%

DFAU opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $43.87.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

