AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $493,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,810,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,088,000 after purchasing an additional 234,557 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,842,000 after purchasing an additional 127,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $397,000.

Shares of GEM opened at $38.08 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

