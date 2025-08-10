AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New $499,000 Investment in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

CLOI stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

