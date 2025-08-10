AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,604,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,713,000 after purchasing an additional 351,384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,291,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,007,000 after buying an additional 271,893 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,376,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,758,000 after buying an additional 1,209,645 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,563,000 after buying an additional 564,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,657,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,601,000 after buying an additional 93,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $44.69.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

