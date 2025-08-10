AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 136,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 641,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $74.27 and a 1-year high of $91.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.90.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.5418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

