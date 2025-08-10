AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000.
iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of IAK stock opened at $129.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.67. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $116.86 and a 52 week high of $139.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83.
iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
