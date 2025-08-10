AlphaCore Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,988 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $52.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.