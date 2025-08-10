AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 8,636 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IJJ opened at $123.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average of $121.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.24 and a 12 month high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.