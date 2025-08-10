AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes $519,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2025

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after buying an additional 2,499,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,239,000 after buying an additional 454,814 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,099,000 after buying an additional 241,600 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 918,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,874,000 after buying an additional 165,129 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 643.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 182,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,793,000 after purchasing an additional 157,954 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $349.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.92 and a 200-day moving average of $322.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $351.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

