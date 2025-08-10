ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Shares Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 201.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares during the quarter. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF comprises 2.7% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $45.01.

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

