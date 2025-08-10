AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Morgan Stanley

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC set a $436.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AppLovin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.33.

AppLovin Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ:APP opened at $455.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.90. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The company has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.43.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,648.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 70,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,069,185.96. This trade represents a 32.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 400,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.61, for a total value of $149,844,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 221,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,867,103.49. This trade represents a 64.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,732,000 after acquiring an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

