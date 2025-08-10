ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.28 and last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 40974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 56.3% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,647,000 after acquiring an additional 378,327 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 634.3% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 229,968 shares during the period. Medici Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,238,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 223.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 130,547 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 74.9% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 280,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

