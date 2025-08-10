AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect AST SpaceMobile to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 7,033.22%. On average, analysts expect AST SpaceMobile to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.33. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,475,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $1,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 545,595 shares in the company, valued at $19,450,461.75. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 184,250 shares of company stock worth $6,146,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 16.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 64,989 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 49,811 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 11.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth $168,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $45.40 to $42.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.99.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

