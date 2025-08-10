Astor Investment Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Astor Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,182 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,027.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

DBMF opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $28.55.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

