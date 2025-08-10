Astor Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Astor Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 1,168.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 724,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 667,295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,558,000.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TMSL stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $836.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $35.37.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

