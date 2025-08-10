Astor Investment Management LLC Purchases 182,424 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,424 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 8.7% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 464,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 998,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after buying an additional 67,225 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 201.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $540,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

