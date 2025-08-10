Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 3,328 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Astor Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises 11.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $21,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 140,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7%

SPTM opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $77.49.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.