Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.46, but opened at $24.00. Astrana Health shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 278,962 shares traded.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Astrana Health Trading Up 30.8%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $654.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrana Health

Astrana Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTH. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Astrana Health by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 777.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 144.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Astrana Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.