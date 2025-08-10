Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.46, but opened at $24.00. Astrana Health shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 278,962 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.
Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $654.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
