Atb Cap Markets Cuts Earnings Estimates for Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dexterra Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

DXT has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:DXT opened at C$9.89 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$5.77 and a 1 year high of C$9.94. The stock has a market cap of C$629.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

