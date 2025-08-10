Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,097 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 215,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 163,289 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,683.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 92,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,833,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $23.47 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

