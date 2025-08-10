Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 450 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $195.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.94 and a 200 day moving average of $189.24. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

