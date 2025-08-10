Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Has $438,000 Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000.

CMF opened at $55.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

