Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 588,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 63,831 shares during the period. Entruity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 701,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 202,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 522,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 32,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.98 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

