Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Myecfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.