Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 119.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,732 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,920,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,601,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 108,274 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,398,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 151,661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,219,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 80,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 331,088 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.1189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

