Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 3,933 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9%

FVAL stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.