Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,580 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $36.81 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.