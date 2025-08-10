Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.