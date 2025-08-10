Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 119,343 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,343 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,332,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,139,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 47,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0%

SCHO stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

