Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $88.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.39.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

