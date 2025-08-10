Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,627 Shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Destiny Tech100 were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXYZ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth $1,960,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Performance

DXYZ opened at $30.65 on Friday. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Destiny Tech100

In other Destiny Tech100 news, CEO Sohail Prasad sold 380,000 shares of Destiny Tech100 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $12,973,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 702,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,968,499.10. The trade was a 35.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

