Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,087 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 134,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $75.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $76.20.
Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis International Equity ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.