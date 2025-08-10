Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 854 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 129,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $47.63.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

