Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 61,784 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $103.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $104.41.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

