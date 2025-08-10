Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 53,662 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Master S Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,322,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,600,000 after purchasing an additional 182,548 shares in the last quarter. Verisail Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Verisail Partners LLC now owns 2,127,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,173,000 after purchasing an additional 66,446 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 129,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

