Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,705 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 63,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.