Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 11,684 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,816,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,745,000 after acquiring an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,010,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,044,000 after acquiring an additional 835,585 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,104,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,563,000 after acquiring an additional 410,077 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,670,000 after acquiring an additional 53,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,451,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,022,000 after acquiring an additional 342,866 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

