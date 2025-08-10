Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,448 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of DFEV opened at $30.66 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

