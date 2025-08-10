Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $6.75 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,735 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,431,000 after buying an additional 766,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,033,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,110,000 after buying an additional 306,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.23. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.04 and a 52-week high of $111.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

