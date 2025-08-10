Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.55% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 584,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,299,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $52.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $60.28.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

