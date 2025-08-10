Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,151,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,261,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $22.17 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

