Avos Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Avos Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Avos Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avos Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,735 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,431,000 after acquiring an additional 766,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,033,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,110,000 after acquiring an additional 306,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.04 and a 12 month high of $111.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

