Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Price

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $205.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.
In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 78.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
