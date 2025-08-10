Bare Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,308 shares during the quarter. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.6% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bare Financial Services Inc owned approximately 3.61% of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 74,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $884,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period.
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IBD opened at $24.02 on Friday. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $25.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.
